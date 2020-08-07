Beacon team wins 13 awards at FPA competition

STAFF REPORT – It was a good showing for the Boca Beacon team at the Florida Press Association’s Better Weekly Newspaper Awards on Friday, July 31, with the virtual presentation announcing 13 awards that went to the island’s hard-working newshounds.

This year the awards were even sweeter, as it was a record number of entries that the judges had to go through to find the best of the best.

Two first place awards went to the team – one to Dave Horton for a local editorial cartoon entry, and one to Editor Marcy Shortuse in the “Investigative Reporting” category.

The team also received eight second place awards. Shortuse took three of those for entries in the “Sports Spot News Story” category, in the “Front Page Make-up” category and the “Special Supplement” category. She shared that award with Artistic Director Daniel Godwin. Shortuse also received a second place award in the “Best Obituary” category. Erwin got a second place award in the “Agriculture and Environmental Reporting” category. Beacon proofreader and columnist Dean Laux received a second place award in the “Serious Column” category, and in the “Humorous Column” category. Columnist Dr. Raymond James received a second place win in the “Health, Medical and Science Reporting” category.

Third place wins went to Laux in the “Education Feature Reporting” division, to Erwin in the “Health, Medical and Science Reporting” division, and to Shortuse in the “Sport News Photo” category.

“It was a great year for us at this event, one that is usually used as a little overnight getaway for the team,” said Boca Beacon Publisher Dusty Hopkins. “Because it was such a strange year and the awards were virtual, we didn’t get to enjoy that part of the experience, but I couldn’t be prouder of our team either way.”