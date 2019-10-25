Beacon price to increase for first time in 30 years

Featured News, The News
October 25, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Beacon price to increase for first time in 30 years

■ BY DUSTY HOPKINS, PUBLISHER

The team at the Boca Beacon is proud that we have been able to maintain the current price of our newspaper for the past 30 years. We thank you for your continued patronage.

Due to the rising costs of the raw materials, accompanied by our high standards of production, we are forced to increase the single-copy price of the Boca Beacon to $1 as of November 1, 2019.

Annual subscribers will receive a discount. If you have a current subscription, those rates will be honored through subscription expiration.

Once again, we thank you for your continuing patronage and are grateful to have the opportunity to serve you.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Older Post