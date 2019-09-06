Beach erosion could possibly affect nests on the north end

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association patrol members reported that a fair amount of beach erosion took place this week at the north end of the island due to wave activity from the effects of Dorian. One patrol member posted a video on Facebook from one of the zones that showed a four-foot escarpment – a long, steep slope separating areas of land at different heights. Fortunately, for the most part the turtles are finished nesting, and the nests that have been documented are mostly on higher areas on the beach.

“Nesting has dropped off, and hatching continues to be in full swing,” said Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association Board member Mel Csank. “It’s very busy for the patrol members right now, as we recently are getting near the end of the season.”

As baby sea turtles make their way from the nest to the water, the goal is to keep the path as clear as possible.

There have been 22 documented green sea turtle nests on island so far this nesting season.

“This is exciting news,” Csank said. “Last season we had only two green turtle nests, so we are trending ahead significantly this year. In 2017 we had a total of 18 green nests, but in 2018 we only had two.”

As of Friday, August 30, there were 613 nests documented by patrol volunteers (22 were green nests and the rest loggerhead), and 601 false crawls have been reported. A false crawl occurs when a turtle makes its way onto the beach but doesn’t produce a nest. Patrol members said they expected a high number of false crawls in June due to the beach renourishment project.

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) faces many threats both on land and in the water and is protected under the Endangered Species Act, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Their distinctive crawl and nest that looks like a bomb crater are far more rare on the island than the loggerhead (Caretta caretta). Typically we have fewer than 10 green turtle nests each season.

Loggerhead turtles were listed under the Endangered Species Act as threatened in 1978.

Association volunteers would like to remind everyone to be cognizant of your surroundings when visiting the beach. Sea turtle nesting season officially began on May 1 and runs through October 31. It’s more important than ever to remember to cover up holes and knock down sand castles when visiting the beach during the next few months. Always dispose of any trash, and remember – no lights at night.

The hatchlings are about the size of a ping-pong ball, and if they survive land predators like bobcats and coyotes, they feed on small organisms living in seagrasses (called sargassum), where they spend their early developmental years.

Patrol members collect data daily, and the information is then sent to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. These data help track the health and activities of the species.

If you see a stranded or dead turtle, dolphin or manatee anywhere in state waters, call the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at (888) 404-FWCC (3922).