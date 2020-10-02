Banking seminars to be held by Hunter from EB&T

STAFF REPORT – Kerry Hunter, Trust Development Officer at Englewood Bank & Trust, is resuming her live seminars at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 South Indiana Avenue, in October. The complimentary seminars take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

“I’m thrilled to be able to hold in-person seminars again, rather than having webinars,” said Hunter. “I’m grateful to the Englewood Chamber for opening up their conference room, and I’m excited that attorneys Lori Wellbaum Emery and Dean Hanewinckel will be joining me once again.”

The following seminars will be held at the Chamber in October:

Estate-Planning Basics

Thursday, Oct. 29

Presented with Lori Wellbaum Emery of Wellbaum & Emery, P.A.

This seminar will review the basic elements of an estate plan, including last will and testament, power of attorney and health care directives, focusing on the specifics and benefits of each and the pitfalls to avoid. The seminar will also include planning tools for non-married couples and couples who have remarried, plus ways to protect yourself, your loved ones and your assets.

Becoming a Floridian

Thursday, Oct. 15

Presented with Dean Hanewinckel of the law office of Dean Hanewinckel, P.A.

Are you considering being domiciled in Florida or have moved here from another state to benefit fully from homestead laws, no state income tax and favorable estate planning codes? Will your out-of-state documents work in Florida as you had hoped? Join us to examine the checklist you need to complete to become a Floridian, common problems with other states’ documents, and some helpful tips.

To register, visit englewoodbank.com or contact Hunter at (941) 473-3629 or khunter@ebtfl.com.

“Face coverings are required,” Hunter said, “and participants are being asked to please practice social distancing. Due to limited seating, I’m also asking attendees to let me know if they plan on bringing additional guests.”