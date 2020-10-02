‘Back to Boca’ webinar introduces speaker Laurie Jacobs in next segment

STAFF REPORT – Join the Boca Grande Health Clinic as they welcome Laurie Jacobs, MD Chair, Department of Medicine Hackensack Meridian Health speak on the lingering health effects of COVID-19. The webinar discussion will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.

For some people, the symptoms of COVID-19 linger well past the initial onset of the disease. These symptoms include shortness of breath, anxiety, cardiac rhythm abnormalities, confusional states, and clotting abnormalities leading to stroke. The State of New Jersey has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as one of New Jersey’s leaders in the treatment of COVID-19, Hackensack Meridian Health has cared for well over 12,000 patients battling this infection – – more than any other health system in the state. Through their experience in caring for these patients, Hackensack Meridian Health has developed NJ’s first and only COVID-19 Recovery Center to provide a comprehensive post-COVID evaluation, along with support and treatment.

Register: https://live.geniecast.com/health-network-foundation-oct6/

Recording of the first webinar from September 23rd can be found here: https://bghcfoundation.com/webinar-series/