‘Back to Boca’ four-part COVID webinar scheduled for September 23

To the Editor:

On Wednesday, September 23 at 4 p.m., Boca Grande residents will have an exclusive opportunity to join Healthnetwork Foundation and experts from leading medical centers in the first of a four-part webinar series on COVID-19. The series is aimed at arming you with facts and information as you make plans for the coming weeks and months.

The first speaker in the series is Paul Auwaerter, MBA, MD, Clinical Director at the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Auwaerter is world-renowned as a leader in his field, and he’s also one of the 125 partner physicians Healthnetwork has honored with their Service Excellence Awards.

Dr. Auwaerter will provide the latest knowledge on transmission of COVID-19, the course of the illness, and updates on testing; as well as address travel considerations. He will then open the session up to Q&A. Questions will be collected during the registration process. We will also take questions live during the webinar. Registration is free. Go to https://live.geniecast.com/health-network-foundation-sep23/ Cannon Wenzel

Boca Grande Health Clinic