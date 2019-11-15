Australian pines to be taken down on Railroad Avenue, road closure scheduled

November 15, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Grande motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes from 7 a.m. to noon from Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Thursday, Nov. 21. A tree removal project on E. Railroad Avenue will require the northbound and southbound lanes to be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 5th Street to the parking lot of Railroad Plaza. The closure will also include the GICIA bike/cart path.

The Australian pines in question are the three big trees at the very corner of E. Railroad Avenue and 5th Street. They are diseased and will be removed by the Department of Transportation.

