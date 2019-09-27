Annual golf scramble event planned for Oct. 7

September 27, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

The annual Boca Grande Scholarship Golf Scramble tournament will be taking place Monday, Oct. 7 at The Gasparilla Inn on its one-of-a-kind waterfront golf course.

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce organizes this tournament as the main fundraiser for the annual Educate Boca Scholarship Fund. This fund currently provides aid to 39 students for four years in their academic endeavors.

Many thanks to Presenting Sponsor, The Gasparilla Inn & Club. Platinum Sponsor is Grande Aire Services, Ball Sponsor is Gulf to Bay/Sotheby’s, and Beverage Cart Sponsors are Carol Stewart of Michael Saunders & Company Real Estate and Englewood Home Inspections. Hole-in-One Sponsors are Easy-Go Golf Carts & Caddy Carts. Phillips Landscaping is a $10,000 Hole in One Sponsor.

Preregistered attendees can sign in at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. The awards ceremony immediately follows play at 4:30 p.m. at The Gasparilla Inn’s Beach Club.

Contact Dawn Havens at dawn@mybrcgroup.com for more information.

Marcy Shortuse

