An important message about Boca Bargains

STAFF REPORT- Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Boca Bargains will NOT open its doors in November. However, the shop will open by appointment only, beginning on December 1.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, only eight shoppers will be allowed in the store at any time, with all customers and sales volunteers wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance.

Temperatures will be taken before entering the shop, and hand sanitizers will be used. Merchandise for sale will include clothing, home décor, furniture, and Christmas items. To make an appointment to shop, please contact Candy Sasser at (813) 601-2759.

Proceeds from Boca Bargains benefit the Scholarship fund and community grant program of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club.

Established in 1986, Boca Bargains is celebrating its 34th year and has become an island fixture, staffed by volunteers from the Woman’s Club throughout the season.

The staff at Boca Bargains appreciates the support of all of those who have patronized Boca Bargains over the years and appreciate your patience as we figure out how to make shopping possible under these unusual circumstances.

Hopefully, Boca Bargains will soon return to regular days and hours.

No donations are being accepted from the public at this time. Please do not leave items outside of the building.