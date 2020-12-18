An easy way to help the hungry: Stop by an island food barrel and donate!

STAFF REPORT- Members of the Boca Grande community have teamed up with Englewood Helping Hand, Inc. to feed the hungry this year, and donating is simple – just look for any one of the five blue Helping Hand barrels around town at the Lighthouse Methodist Church, Boca Grande Post Office, Parsley Baldwin Realty, The Barnichol Hardware Store and at the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce/Paradise Exclusive office on Park Avenue.

EHH remains a resource for low-income residents of Charlotte and Sarasota Counties who live in and around Englewood to more readily have access to and receive needed human services. Helping Hand covers the following zips codes: Englewood 34223, 34224, Placida 33946, Rotonda West 33947, Gulf Cove/Port Charlotte 33981, El Jobean/Port Charlotte 33953.

Members of the community at large enjoy providing time, nonperishable goods, and monetary donations. This is where Boca Grande can help!

All Faiths Food Bank, Sarasota, currently delivers 5,000 pounds of vegetables and frozen food weekly to EHH. It is free during this COVID time.