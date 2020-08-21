Accident on Gasparilla Road brings up question: Who thought it was OK to drive on the Bike Path?

BY MARCY SHORTUSE – A lot of questions have come up in the last few months about dealing with COVID-19 illness, symptoms or exposures involving individuals in the workplace or elsewhere. This prompted the post of relevant information on these topics on the Boca Grande Health Clinic website at BGHC.org. An additional question more recently has been how a business should handle a return to work for an employee who has traveled or gone on vacation.

On Monday, Aug. 17 at approximately 2:05 p.m. Gasparilla Road and 35th Street was the scene of a vehicle rollover accident. The vehicle, shown above, was headed northbound on Gasparilla Road when it made contact with the back of a trailer hauled by a truck. The vehicle rolled and the driver – the only person in the vehicle – was ejected.

While the individual is expected to be OK, and the accident is still under investigation, one question was brought forth from the incident: Why did other drivers on the road think it was OK to drive around the accident on the Bike Path?

According to Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association Bike Path bylaws, no gas powered vehicles on the path and no carts over 50 inches wide. There are no exceptions to that rule. It is illegal to do so, and drivers can be ticketed if they do that in the future.

Drivers and bicyclists should also never approach an accident scene and attempt to go around when a helicopter is attempting to land on the roadway, either. It could end badly. Be prepared to stop – and WAIT – for the safety of all.