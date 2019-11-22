A very merry Christmas Walk!

■ STAFF REPORT

Join your friends and neighbors for the annual Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk on Saturday, Nov 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Boca Grande Village will be ringing with Christmas cheer.

Stroll down the luminary-lit town, visit with our local businesses, kick off some holiday shopping on “Small Business Saturday” and share your Christmas wishes with Santa Claus at the Fire Station.

For more information, contact the Boca Grande Chamber office at 964-0568 or email info@bocagrandechamber.com.