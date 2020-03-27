A silver lining: Amidst the chaos, some normalcy

BY OLIVIA CAMERON – In spite of the Coronavirus pandemic, nobody has to miss their yoga classes, chorus rehearsals, or Sunday services. Ladies and gentlemen, our local groups have gone digital.

Even though Grande Glee members may miss the sound of their chorus practice in person, they haven’t missed meeting all together. They are able to bring their call to life from all across the US in Brady Bunch style.

Their digital practice is also accompanied by familiar piano keys. The online sessions are to take place every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. For those interested in starting their day with song, contact Erica Ress Martin at (917) 653-5493.

Not only can you sing online now, but you can do Pilates too from the comfort of your own social distancing. Banyan Tree Pilates and Yoga have also made the switch to online instruction.

Owner and teacher Jan Waters recognizes the best way to stay calm amid the illness concerns is to take those worries away.

“We empathize with the stress we are all feeling at this time, worrying about our health and the safety of our family, friends and community,” said Jan. “Virtual Classes allow us time to not have to think about the craziness around us.”

Owners Jan and Ron are keeping their clients connected to keep their immune systems and stress levels intact. They are also open to class suggestions.

The classes offered take place on Zoom, and will include Pilates, yoga, meditation and personal training. Participants who do not have equipment will also be offered a home kit free of charge. To sign up or check the schedule, please visit banyantreepilatesandyoga.com or call 964-4404 for more information. Online registration will be followed by two emails, one provides confirmation and the other shares a link to join the class.

Sunday church services are now open to viewers as pre-recorded videos and live streaming. The Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church is used to live streaming their services. However, since March 15 they’ve preached to empty pews.

Rev. Mathew Williams said, “We’ve always live streamed but it has been an interesting adjustment doing a service with no one in the pews.”

Pastor Williams hopes to return to regular service as soon as possible. Their Facebook page has a direct link to the streamed services. These videos are also uploaded on their website at bglighthouseumc.com.

Through Easter, St. Andrews Episcopal is uploading pre-recorded videos to their website, standrewsbocagrande.org starting at 6 a.m. Sunday mornings. People can also subscribe to their YouTube channel, ‘St. Andrews Episcopal Boca Grande.’ Reverend Michelle Robertshaw participated in the recorded videos that feature different outdoor locations of the island.

St. Andrews is also holding “drive-by” Holy Communion, where people can participate from golf carts on Sunday mornings from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Bread and wine is to be given out in disposable dishes to keep the venue sanitary.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church has also started online services by live streaming Sunday mass at 10 a.m. Those interested can find the video through the ‘Post’ section on their Facebook page, Our Lady of Mercy in Boca Grande.

The community of Boca Grande is working to provide people with a sense of togetherness despite the current isolation.