A new place to look to find local happenings

BY OLIVIA CAMERON- Our Boca Beacon website has a new calendar! The event amenity widget labeled “What’s Going On?” on our homepage highlights some upcoming activities. The “Local Events” tab will then lead you to detailed information for a plethora of events within a radius of your selection. These events are created by local groups and organizations. They can be added to by the public.

With the current safety precautions advised in regard to the pandemic, calendars have been blank for months. However, businesses and communities are ready to open their doors and provide services from a safe distance.

The calendar recently has been promoting both virtual and in-person events to attend. The Boca Beacon website calendar lists local events over a blue-and-yellow layout. The system has allowed for local events to be arranged by time and date.

When clicking on an event, you will be redirected to its given details, which may include additional dates, pricing and contact information.

Each event is unique and labeled by location as well. The calendar is automatically set to provide a 40-mile radius, but the user has the option to reset it.

Underneath the calendar, the user has the option to expand the list and see more upcoming events.

Featured events include the National Theatre Live virtual plays streaming through the Friends of Boca Grande’s platform, live music at local eateries, men’s yoga basics classes in Venice and summer camp getaways for the kids just to name a few.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’d rather stay on the couch and catch a performance or suit up in a mask and brave the outdoors.

With the current COVID climate, we do recommend that events be double-checked with the venues prior to planning on attending.

Visit BocaBeacon.com and click the Local Events tab to satisfy your social cravings.