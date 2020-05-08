A new list of what’s open and what’s closed on the island

It’s been awhile since we have updated our listings of what’s going on around the island, and we are happy to report that many more of your favorite stores and restaurants are starting to re-open! Please plan a trip out if you haven’t been by since the ‘rona came to town!

Boca Grande’s Houses of Worship

• Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

The church will be open daily for private prayer from 8 to 9 a.m. Masks must be worn and worshippers are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer or gloves for their own protection and to observe a safe distance from others. Persons who are sick should remain at home. All are welcome to come and pray but we kindly ask that visitors whose interest is to see the church, postpone their visit until the church is open full time.

Sunday Mass continues to be live streamed at 10 a.m. via Facebook at: Our Lady of Mercy in Boca Grande. The priest is available for confession on Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the church courtyard.

• St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church …

• First Baptist Church …

This week there will be no Sunday service or adult bible study at Boca Grande’s First Baptist Church.

Open in Boca Grande …

• Aqua Boutique – Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 3 to 6 p.m. you can shop privately by appointment. Or you can always shop online at aquaboutique.net . (941) 964-2209

• Ariel Ltd. – Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are many clothing sale racks where items are marked down 50 to 90 percent off. Great savings! (941) 964-0480

• Barbara Anne’s Jewelry – Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Diamond earrings are on sale at 50 percent off. The store also has a great selection of lightweight scarves that are a great alternative to a mask. (941) 964-1776

• Barnichol Hardware – Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 380 E. Railroad. (941) 964-2570

• Boca Blooms – Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with gorgeous flowers arriving for Mother’s Day weekend! Peonies, specialty roses, tulips from Holland and more will be fashioned into designs of your choosing starting at $50. Beautiful orchids and unusual plants are available, too!

To order one of our signature designs, call Eric or Terese at (941) 964-1111

• Boca Grande Marina Docks – Gas for sale from 8 a.m. to noon. (941) 964-2100

• Boca Grande Marina Ship’s Store – Open from 8 a.m. to noon.

(941) 964-2550

• Boca Grande Outfitters – Reopening today, Friday, May 8. (941) 964-2445

• Boca Grande Resort – Now taking reservation for overnight guests at the Boca Grande Resort and Palmetto Inn. (941) 964-4443

• Boca Grande Trading Company – Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 3 to 6 p.m. you can shop privately by appointment. (941) 964-0284

• Fresh Produce – Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. All sale items are $20 (941) 855-9730

• Fugate’s – Open every day 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (941) 964-2323

• Gasparilla Outfitters/Special Effects –

is having their Easter Spring Sale in May! A little late, but better late than never! The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. with limited access at 25 percent capacity (no more than 6 customers at a time). They request that all customers wear a mask while shopping. Hand sanitizer and wipes are available for your use. Also, don’t forget to check out the Buff style Face Gaiter line, featuring art submitted from local artists! They can also be seen online at BocaGrandeTees.com and purchased for in store pickup or shipped.

(941) 964-0907

• Hudson’s Grocery – is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The phone numbers for call in orders are: (941) 204-7270 • (941) 204-7354

(941) 204-7561 • (941) 626-9192 (941) 626-8996

Or email your order to hudsons@embarqmail.com

Due to customer concerns, no customers are allowed in the store at this time. Be sure to provide the method of payment with all orders and a contact phone number. Once your order has been submitted, no items can be added. You will be called when your order is available for pick up.

All orders must be house accounts or credit card sales. Please keep orders to 20 items or less and be specific with your needs. You will be called when your order is ready for pick up.

• Island Dog Boutique & Supply

Company – The boutique is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup is available for pre-paid orders. On-island delivery is also available for a $10 charge on any prepaid orders of $100 or more. Hours may vary, please check Facebook to see schedule changes or additional hours (941) 964-9663

• J.McLaughlin – Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sorry, just not open this Saturday, May 9). There are lots of beautiful new items from the April and May collections to show! Please knock on the door, or make an appointment and kindly wear your mask. Or you can always shop online at jmclaughlin.com . (941) 855-9163

• Palm on Park – Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wearing your mask while shopping would be greatly appreciated (941) 964-4448

• Park Avenue Wine & Spirits – Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stocked with all of your favorites!

• Smart Studio is holding their annual end of season sale with a twist this year, if you get the chance check out the windows at the gallery (370 Park Ave in Boca Grande). The sale items are on display with their discounted prices (70 percent off) just text or email Gail and she will set your treasure aside. Curbside pickup or shipping (on most items) is available. The sale will continue through Friday, May 8, The last day of the season. In store hours on Friday, May 8 will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call Gail at (207) 664-4907 or email gcleveland50@gmail.com . Smart Studio also has an ETSY shop, just search Gail Cleveland for more information.

• Sun Porch – Reopening today, Friday, May 8. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Everything out on the on floor in the ladies department will be 50 percent off, everything in children’s department will be 25 percent off. (941) 964-2567

• Uncle Henry’s Marina – Open Monday though Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 pm., and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (941) 964-0154

• Whidden’s Marina & plant shop – Open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (941) 964-2878

Restaurants open for dine-in or take out …

• 3rd Street – Open daily with limited dine-in seating from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Call (941) 964-0155 for take-out or to make a reservation.

• Inn Bakery – Serving to-go pastries and coffee drinks from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and to-go sandwiches and wraps from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please order ahead at (941) 855-9170.

• Loose Caboose – Open every day for to-go and outside dining from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The restaurant is also offering delivery. Beer, wine, and liquor (by the bottle only) are available to take home with a food purchase. Call (941) 964-0440 to place your order or see Facebook for specials.

• Miller’s Dockside & Eagle Grille – Open daily for dine-in or take-out food service,11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (941) 964-8000 to place your order. Please visit eaglegrille.com to view the menu.

• Outlet at The Innlet – Open for dine-in breakfast and lunch service daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (941) 964-2246.

• Pink Elephant – Open for nightly dine-in dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m.

Dine-in lunch service will be available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Friday, May 8. For more information call (941) 964-4540.

• Pink Pony/Dolphin Cove/Tortuga –

Open for to-go & delivery (downtown) orders only. Call ahead (941) 964-0109. Press #1 to order Mexican food, press #2 to order ice cream, smoothies, beer and more.

The kitchen (Tortuga) will now be open every day. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ice cream store (Pink Pony) will be open until at least 5 p.m. daily! Check out the menu online: pinkponyboca.com

• Scarpa’s Coastal – Open every day for dine-in or take out. The restaurant will continue to offer Scarpa’s subs for lunch. Dinner service will be from 5 to 9 p.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Breakfast will return next season. Call (941) 964-0806 to order your lunch or dinner or to make a reservation. Dinner menus can be seen at scarpascoastal.com

• Sister’s Restaurant – Take-out orders can be placed Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. No dine-in available at this time. You can find the menu online at: sistersbocagrande.com . (941) 964-2002.

• South Beach Bar & Grille – Open for dine-in or takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (941) 964-0765 to place your take out order or to make a reservation.

• Temptation – The restaurant is open with limited dine-in seating available and for take-out, serving its full lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (‘til 6 p.m. in the bar) and its full dinner menu from 6 to 9:30 p.m. See Facebook for daily specials.

Call (941) 964-2610 to order your to-go meals.

You can also order several essential items through the Temptation Grocery, call (941) 964- 2610 after 10 a.m. to place your order.

Boca Grande’s Grocery & Grab-n-Go …

• Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet – This week’s upcoming menu consists of the following:

Monday, 5/11 – Linguine with clams

Tuesday, 5/12 – Meatloaf with mashed potatoes

Wednesday, 5/13 – Pecan crusted dijon chicken with wild rice

Thursday, 5/14 – Basil pesto grilled shrimp and lem parsley quinoa

Friday, 5/15 – Roasted pineapple salmon with fried rice

Saturday, 5/16 – Chicken pot pie

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can phone in your orders from 9 to 11 a.m. Dinner pick up is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dinner pick up after 1 p.m. Call (941) 964-2985 to pre-order your dinner.

• Kappy’s Market – Stocked with paper goods, cleaning supplies, dairy items, snacks and things you need! The market has grab-n-go items for sale in the deli area. Open daily on the north end of the island from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(941) 964-2506.