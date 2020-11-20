A new and different look at the Christmas Walk this year: Golf cart decoration contest, Santa, shopping and more

STAFF REPORT- This year’s downtown Christmas festivities are a bit different, but that should come as no surprise. All you need to do is come to the business district on Saturday, Nov. 28, follow the luminary-lit sidewalks and visit our local shops on what is known nationwide as “Small Business Saturday.”

The event this year is hosted by Gasparilla Vacations, Hill Tide Estates, BCB Homes and Seagate Development Group. Attendees will have themselves a merry time with a visit from Santa Claus, live music by Obe Gonzalez as well as Wyatt Locke. There will also be hand selected complimentary wine and beer as well as delicious light hors d’oeuvres by Scarpa’s Coastal!

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a decorated golf cart contest. To enter, participants must come by Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday so that a picture of the golf cart and contact information can be taken. The winner will be announced on Monday with the raffle winners.

The Chamber is also having a raffle that day for shoppers that make purchases at three or more businesses on the island. There will be a table set up in front of the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce to get your shopping stamp card.

Hand sanitizer stations will be provided as well as masks. All are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.

Gasparilla Vacations is also collecting new unwrapped toys to benefit Kids Needs, a local charity making sure all the kids have a great Christmas.

The schedule of events is as follows:

• Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

• Live music by Obe Gonzalez outside of Seagate Development Group from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Live Music by Boca Grande’s own Wyatt Locke just outside of Bella Vida from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Wine & beer outside of BCB Homes from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Hors d’oeuvres by Scarpa’s Coastal from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.