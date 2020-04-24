A message from the Clinic: Help us slow the spread of COVID-19

BY HILJA BILODEAU, CEO OF THE BGHC – The health and wellbeing of the Boca Grande Community is paramount to us at the Boca Grande Health Clinic. We are here to serve the community. Our goal is to provide you with the very highest quality healthcare and to keep you safe.

The best defense to keep the entire community safe during this COVID-19 pandemic is to protect yourself and those around you by wearing a mask. While continuing social distancing of 6 feet or more continues to be important, we all need to wear some type of barrier over our face and nose to reduce the chance we might spread infection without realizing it.

Some people never experience symptoms, and you may be contagious long before the symptoms begin.

When you’re in public, wearing a mask prevents you from unknowingly spreading the virus. It’s one of the easiest ways to do your part in helping to protect our community.

Rest assured the Clinic is open to serve our patients during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our dedicated team of physicians and healthcare professionals remain committed to providing you with quality health care. The Clinic’s hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician is available after hours, on weekends and holidays to take your call.

You may reach the Clinic directly at (941) 964-2276.

The Clinic will continue to monitor this fast evolving pandemic and will keep you informed with the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state recommendations and updates. Your wellbeing and safety is our primary concern. We are here for you.

See the CDC’s latest face covering recommendations:

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html