A message from the Clinic Director: ‘We are here for you’

SUBMITTED BY HILJA BILODEAU, BGHC – The Boca Grande Health Clinic has served the community since 1947. We are here for you now and we will continue to be here for you for many years to come.

Rest assured the Clinic is open to serve our patients during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our dedicated team of physicians and healthcare professionals remains committed to providing you with quality health care. The Clinic’s hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A physician is available after hours, on weekends and holidays to take your call. You may reach the Clinic directly at 941-964-2276.

To meet your health care needs the Clinic is coordinating closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state public health officials to take every precaution to provide safe care to all our patients and the community. Because of protective measures, we must require everyone to call the clinic before entering the building. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.

I am pleased to announce, for the safety and convenience of our patients, we have instituted a new technology that will allow our providers to perform telemedicine visits and virtual visits in the comfort of your own home through your computer, smartphone, or tablet. Call us to book your appointment.

The Clinic will continue to monitor this fast evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will keep you informed with the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state recommendations and updates.

Your wellbeing and safety is our primary concern. We are here for you.

Be well and stay safe,

– Hilja A. Bilodeau, CEO