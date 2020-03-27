A message from Grande Glee

BY ERICA MARTIN – On Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m., most of the members of Grande Glee were singing their hearts out – together. From Wisconsin to Northern Ontario to Boca Grande, the internet was buzzing with sounds of joy as everyone warmed up during a test run on Zoom.

In case you haven’t heard, Zoom is the app used for distance learning and for conferences with many members. Now, it’s being used for Glee, as well.

Sharon Ponte, Elaine Skypala and Erica Ress Martin decided to do a trial run to see if they could continue Glee even during these trying circumstances. Too many members said they felt even more isolated without their weekly musical outlet. So Sharon, Glee’s musical director, downloaded Zoom and invited all 24 members to a singing soirée. Members just clicked on a live link at 1 p.m. on Sunday and they were on screen, able to see all of their singing mates and to hear the piano.

This very special Glee was attended by Michael Alexander, Maggie Bush, John Cleghorn, Becca DeRosa, Jerry Edgerton, Jim Grant, Reyn Guyer, George Haggerty, Oakley Johnson, Julian Keevil, John Moenning, Erica Ress Martin, Linda Rollyson, Elaine Skypala, John Thomas and Tom Wilcox.

Sharon Ponte led the warm-up and everyone sang music planned for “Glee Takes on the World” (of course, Glee is not performing this concert in late April due to the Corona cancellation.)

Elaine sang ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” with everyone singing back up. It gave the entire group a chance to feel normal and happy working together again.

Two things came out of this successful session. A “Glee by Zoom” Cocktail Party on Wednesday night. And Glee by Zoom sessions will be held every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. If you want to sing your heart out with your friends in a socially distanced way, call Erica at (917) 653-5493. She’ll make certain you get the link to the fun.

Grande Glee. Nothing stops the fun we have together.