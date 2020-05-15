A food barrel update: Drop off now if you’re leaving town

STAFF REPORT – Islanders are beginning to head north and are asking about where to leave non-perishable food. Questions may be directed to Jane Caple at (941) 223-2367, Jim Cochrun at (239) 682-0091 or Nick Kaiser at 964-0141.

Also, Jim Bensen of Paradise Exclusive/Parsley-Baldwin will continue to accept non-perishable food at the office at 428 W. 4th St. There is a black barrel out front if the office is closed. Please knock on the door and they will accept food during business hours. It will be kept in air conditioning and Jim will continue to deliver it to Helping Hands in Englewood.

If you’re in Englewood you can take food directly to Englewood United Methodist Church. They are located at 700 East Dearborn St.(corner of Pine St. off 776 and Dearborn St.). They will accept non-perishable food Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Helping Hands is located behind the church. The church office number is (941) 474-5588.

Thank you for helping to find the hungry in a severe time of need.