2021 Boca Grande Film Festival announces 11th film in line-up for virtual event

STAFF REPORT – The 3rd Annual (but first-ever virtual) Boca Grande Film Festival! This year’s festival will span five days with a diverse selection of riveting films and documentaries, viewable through the Friends of Boca Grande online film hub. Friends of Boca Grande Community center will be hosting a socially-distanced opening night drive-in film on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, and ending with a live drive-in concert at our closing reception featuring “A Jazzy Night Under the Stars” with the Dan Miller – Lew Del Gatto Quartet.. Stay engaged by casting a vote for each film and participating in exclusive virtual events that will be announced throughout the festival. Following the concert, the winning film of the Boca Grande Film Festival will be announced.

There are two ways to see the festival, with a virtual festival pass for $300 or with a premiere pass for $500.

The films to be shown include “Aggie,” “Binti,” “The Capote Tapes,” “Coded Bias,” “The Donut King,” “Farewell Amor,” “H is for Happiness,” “Never Too Late,” “To the Ends of the Earth” and “The Tobacconist.” The last film recently added is called “Fungi Master,” and is shown through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists. Paul Stamets, best-selling authors like Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others show us how to be aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions that fungi kingdom offers in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

Call Friends at 964-0826 with questions, or go to their website, friendsofbocagrande.org.