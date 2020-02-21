2020 Economic Summit announced, to be held March 5

February 21, 2020
STAFF REPORT – Come for the economy discussion, and stay for the capital market talk at the 2020 Economic Summit, planned for Thursday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium.

John Kissinger will be moderating the annual event. He will be joined by four gentlemen: Jim Runde, Marty McFadden and Mike Giobbe and Jeff Swift.

Kissinger and Giobbe formed the Boca Grande Economics Group more than 10 years ago, along with several like-minded residents interested in studying macroeconomic issues.

This season’s summit will focus on four topics: the economy in general (discussion led by Runde); changes in technology and their economic impact (led by Swift); the healthcare system (led by McFadden); and capital markets (led by Giobbe).

A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. The entire program will be about 90 minutes.

The Boca Grande Economics Group has met now on a monthly basis since forming a decade ago, and eight years ago they  decided to put together an annual economic summit and invite the community to attend the event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at friendsofbocagrande.org, or by calling 964-0827.

Marcy Shortuse

