11th annual ‘Hope for Haiti’ reception in Boca Grande

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Committee agreed to fund 150 homes in the remote area of Savann Kabrit, Haiti, over a three-year period. Thanks to the generosity of Ben and Louise Scott and the committee, 100 homes have been funded for families through Food For The Poor.

Fundraising for the remaining 50 homes in Phase III of Savann Kabrit will continue with the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians annual cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club in Boca Grande on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The event will feature a silent auction.

Guests attending the reception will have the opportunity to meet Food For The Poor’s new president and CEO, Ed Raine, who also is this year’s keynote speaker. He will share how lives are being transformed in Haiti, thanks to the generosity of Boca Grande residents.

For additional information about the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians reception, please call (954) 427-2222 ext. 4020, or visit FoodForThePoor.org/bocagrande.