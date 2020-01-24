11 films announced at 2020 Boca Grande Film Festival sneak peak party on Thursday

STAFF REPORT – The films for the 2020 Boca Grande Film Festival have been announced, and the lineup is sure to “wow” avid theater fans. At a preview party held on Thursday night, Jan. 23 at the Boca Grande Community Center, 11 films were announced.

The festival will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18 with a pre-festival kickoff, which will include a performance by Grande Glee and drive-in movie “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” On Wednesday, Feb. 19 it will begin in earnest with a noon showing of the film “Edie,” a 3 p.m. viewing of “Beyond the Visible” and a 7 p.m. feature film, “Yomedding.” On-site festival dining will be providing coastal-inspired cuisine, available for purchase from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 20 coffee and conversation will begin the day, with a viewing of the film “Motherload” to start at 9 a.m. Coffee and conversation will be catered by Scarpa’s Coastal, and there will be opportunities to speak with special guests.

At noon the film “For Sama” will be shown, and at 3 p.m. the movie “Weight of Water” will be presented. The day ends at 7 p.m. with the movie “Driveways” as the feature film.

Another festival dining experience will be an option on Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., catered by Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet.

On Friday, Feb. 21 coffee and conversation will take center stage again in the morning, and the film “Mike Wallace is Here” will be shown. At noon the film shown will be “Hesburgh,” and the 3 p.m. showing will be “The Keeper.”

On Friday night a closing reception and audience award will also take place. On-site dining will be presented by Scarpa’s Coastal.

There will be a performance by Patchouli and Terra. This duet features master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer/songwriter/guitarist Julie Patchouli. The music is a fusion of blazing Spanish and world guitar instrumentals, spine-tingling vocal harmonies, and epic folk rock anthems. An extraordinary bond is immediately apparent as two guitars merge into one acoustic wall of sound, and their innovative, percussive flat-picking and hybrid fingerstyle techniques leave even astute listeners wondering where the drummer is.

FESTIVAL FAQ

When should I arrive to a screening?

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime to guarantee a seat. All passholders must arrive no later than 10 minutes prior to start time. Beginning 10 minutes before the show, any empty seats will be sold to patrons in the door sale line. No refunds are available.

Can I purchase individual film tickets?

Individual film tickets will be sold based on availability at the door 15 minutes prior to each showing.

I thought my festival passes were

white. Why are my passes blue, yellow, or orange?

You may have printed your Film Festival passes at home or received white tickets from the Friends office. However, official festival passes with current showtimes and film titles are now color-coded. Orange tickets grant entry into the Houghton Theater, yellow tickets grant entry into the Woman’s Club Theater, and blue tickets grant entry to the Auditorium Theater. Sponsor badges are also color-coded to corresponding theaters.

Where can I pick up my official festival pass/sponsor badge?

Festival passes and sponsor badges will be available for pickup in the Friends office beginning Friday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

How do I vote for films?

Please pick up a ballot as you enter the theater. Following the showing, you will rate the film on a scale of 1 to 5 by tearing the ballot on your desired rating. Turn your ballot in as you exit the theater.

Can I bring food or drink to the festival?

Complimentary popcorn will be available for all, and on-site food options will be available for purchase between 5 to 6:30 p.m. You are welcome to visit one of our dining partners, or pack a lunch and dine on the pavilion lawn between screenings during the day.

What is the award for most popular film?

The film that receives the best rating will win the Audience Award. The prize is the prestige of being the audience favorite. The filmmaker will receive a unique award laurel that states they were the 2020 Boca Grande Film Festival Audience Award Winner, and they can use it to market their film.

See next week’s Boca Beacon for a complete rundown and synopsis of each film to be featured at the 2020 Boca Grande Film Festival.