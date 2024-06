Two arrested for golf cart theft, alcohol after ping pong

May 31, 2024

By Staff Report

Edward Jackson Earnest Jr. (18) and Cole James Huddleston (18) were arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27 for larceny and liquor possession by a person under 21 years of age, according to a Lee Sheriff’s Department arrest report. Charles Ware, security for the Gasparilla Inn, stated that he made the two men leave […]