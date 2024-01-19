St. Andrew’s hosts Rachel Louise Martin telling forgotten history of Tennessee desegregation

January 19, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

St. Andrews Episcopal Church will host author and historian Rachel Louise Martin for a presentation on her book, “A Most Tolerant Little Town: The Explosive Beginnings of School Desegregation.” The talk will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Chapter House following a breakfast.

In September 1956, Clinton High School in Tennessee became the first school in the former Confederacy to mandate desegregation. Protestors, cross burnings and death threats brought the National Guard to town along with national journalists.

Martin tells the story of this small town during a historical turning point in the Jim Crow South. In 2005, she was sent to Clinton as a research fellow to launch an oral history initiative on the high school’s desegregation. There, she discovered history that had been “swept under the rug for fifty years,” according to Clinton’s then-mayor Winfred Shoopman.

Martin worked on “A Most Tolerant Little Town” off and on for 18 years. She interviewed over 60 townspeople, including some of the first students to desegregate Clinton High, and she uses more than a dozen perspectives in her retelling of this forgotten history.

While it was challenging to get the perspectives of white students who had been in favor of segregation, Martin knew in order to tell this story she must include all the voices that were involved back in 1956.

The title, “A Most Tolerant Little Town,” comes straight from an interview with a former Clinton student who was there when the school was desegregated.

“They didn’t know what was going to happen, but they hoped people would be tolerant,” Martin said. Ironic? Martin has come to believe that there is a lot of truth in her title.

“We tolerate an itch until we scratch it,” she said. “Tolerance is not the goal.”

Unlike in Little Rock, Arkansas, or other southern towns where school desegregation was thoroughly documented, the people of Clinton weren’t familiar with their own history, in fact, few of them actually agreed on what happened in 1956, Martin said.

Martin first knew she had to pursue this story further during the course of one of her earlier interviews with a former Clinton teacher named Margaret Anderson, who would become a personal hero of Martin’s.

Prior to the interview, a fellow Clinton local had advised Anderson to remember to tell the story they had settled on, which Martin quickly discovered was not the whole truth. A number of disparities in the story emerged as she interviewed more townspeople — this is when Martin knew she had a larger tale to tell.

Though the events in this dissertation-turned book took place decades ago, society is at last starting to wrestle with the failure of leaders and people in general to implement education equality, Martin said.

“Schools today are more segregated than in 1968,” Martin said. “Unfortunately this book is far more relevant now than I wish it was.

“A Most Tolerant Little Town” has earned the titles of New Yorker Best Book of 2023, featured Nonfiction Book to Read this Summer and New York Times Editors’ Choice since Simon & Schuster published it in June 2023

This event is open to all, including long-time church members as well as new faces.