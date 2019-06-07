World’s Richest wrap-up Friday, downtown art show this weekend

■ STAFF REPORT

Day one of the 2019 World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament will be in the books by the time this newspaper comes out on Friday morning, with day two beginning at 3:30 p.m. in Boca Grande Pass and ending at 7:30 p.m. Awards will be presented on the main stage in downtown Boca Grande after the tournament. Turn to the front page for a complete roster of boats participating.

In collaboration with the 2019 World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament, Carroll Swayze presents the 8th Annual Boca Grande Invitational Art Festival on June 7 and 8.

This year’s festival will take place on Friday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local Artist Carroll Swayze along with Wesley Locke, director of the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce, both work very hard together to produce this amazing event each year.

“I am very proud to present this year’s Boca Grande Invitational,” said Swayze. “This is our eighth annual show, and every year I think the artwork gets better and better. This is a world-class fishing event, and bringing world-class art to Boca Grande is my goal. I work diligently to attract amazing marine and wildlife artists from across the country. I’m very excited about the collection of fine art and crafts that I have gathered for this year’s show.”

On Friday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the 8th Annual Boca Grande Invitational Art Festival will be held on Park Avenue & 4th Street continuing Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Tarpon Festival is free and open to the public. There will be live music all day and into the evening, fishing, conservation and community business vendors, local food booths providing delicious food and a beer and wine café set up near the stage for thirsty festival goers

The Street Party begins on Friday afternoon at noon with live music by Wyatt Locke, Kenny Rose, Marty Moss and The Swinging Bridge on the 3rd Street Stage throughout the day. The Art Festival and Street Party continues Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music all day.

For more information about the Boca Grande Invitational Art Festival call Carroll Swayze at (941) 266-6434.

For more information visit the website at worldsrichesttarpon.com or contact Wesley Locke at the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce at (941) 964-0568.