‘Tis a sad day … Boca Bargains to close for season on April 17

■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Bargains will be closing its doors for the season on Wednesday, April 17. However, the store still has many wonderful items for sale and welcomes shoppers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Stop by and discover the bargains you can’t live without!

Note: Boca Bargains is no longer accepting donations. Please do not leave merchandise outside of the building! Boca Bargains will be accepting some donations of household items and furniture during May by appointment only. Call Candy at (813) 601-2759 to schedule an appointment.