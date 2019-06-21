Searene is on fire! 11 releases to win the Red Gill

BY MARCY SHORTUSE – It was a very eventful few hours on the evening of Saturday, June 15 as the anglers participating in the Red Gill Invitational Tarpon Tournament brought 67 releases to the boat.

In first place was Capt. Lamar Joiner Jr. and his team that included Richy Edwards, Leslie Edwards, Tiki Seralles and Denita Seralles with 11 releases during the three-hour competition time, for a cash win of $6,000. The team with Capt. Wayne Joiner on Hey, Moma! that included Effie Joiner, Kacy Cheske, Danielle Zipay and Jen Krejci took home $4,000 with eight releases, and the team on Family Tradition with Capt. Travis Joiner, John and Valerie DeLaVergne, Dan and Wendy Hicks took home $2,100 for the first fish released. The Blaze team with Capt. Waylon Mills, Angie Mills, William Woodroffe and Mike Cardoso took home $2,100 for the last fish released.

The tournament benefitted the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum, and tournament coordinator and founder William Woodroffe donated $1,000 from tournament entries to the museum. Another $400 was raised for the museum through a raffle.

A complete list of releases is not available, as the gods of the sea whipped up a storm and the clipboards got wet.

For more tournament photos, go to bocabeacon.smugmug.com.