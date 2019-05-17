Saturday’s ‘Howl’ time changed, tourney now a Belt Buckle qualifier

May 17, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

The 15th annual “Howl at the Moon” Invitational Tarpon Tournament, sponsored by Gasparilla Outfitters, will still be held this Saturday, May 18, but the time has now changed to 7 to 10 p.m. That is one hour earlier than the originally scheduled start time.

There’s another new development regarding this tournament: It will now be a qualifying tournament for captains vying for the Jay Joiner Belt Buckle Award.

Listen for Smitty on the radio; he’s the head judge. Observers will be used on every boat.

The money raised from the tournament will benefit the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce’s webcam project.

The rules for the tournament have been designed to release our fish as quickly and healthy as possible, while showcasing the traditional methods that local fishing guides use in Boca Grande Pass. We also strive to show the quality of the evening and nighttime fishing.

Call 964-0907 with questions.

