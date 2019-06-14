Red Gill up next in tournament season this Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

As of press time there were 20 boats registered to fish the Red Gill Invitational scheduled for this Saturday, June 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost to participate is $750 per boat. A barbecue dinner and music will follow the tournament at Whidden’s Marina.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second places, and other prizes will be awarded for first and last fish.

If you need more information, call Melissa at Whidden’s, (941) 964-2878, or William Woodroffe at (813) 310-1609.

Tournament proceeds benefit the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum.