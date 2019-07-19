Obituary: Michael G. Miller

Michael “Mike” G. Miller Jr., age 60, of Durham, NC, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 10, 2019 after courageously battling a series of health-related issues for many years.

Mike is survived by his loving parents, Carole and Gerald Miller, his sister, Kathy Miller Alpeter, and husband David Alpeter, Jr., their children; David III, Lindsey and Alexandra, his sister, Laurie Miller D’Arcangelo and husband Michael D’Arcangelo III, their children; Claire, Megan and Michael IV and his brother, Matthew Miller, wife Christine Lendway Miller; their children, Catherine, Julia and Andrew and his dear “Aunt” Elaine Bugeda Cassie and husband Mike Cassie and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mike found great comfort from his health advocates, Rausa McManus and Jeff Georgi. Mike, born and raised in Dayton, Ohio attended Archbishop Alter High School. Mike developed many cherished friendships from his hometown and continuously reached out to those friends and families that he loved.

Mike was the “keeper of the archives” of Dayton trivia, the family tree, and childhood memories. He relished those experiences and often recalled these events when conversing with loved ones in person, on the phone and through social media. Mike was known for reading the New World Book of Knowledge encyclopedias along with countless reference books and was a true factual maverick before the days of Google.

Mike assisted as an orthopedic technician in the Air Force, stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. After serving our great country, Mike returned to Ohio where he earned his BA from the University of Dayton, his real estate license, and was a member of the local life squad. Mike enjoyed the medical field and volunteered at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Dayton. Mike subsequently moved to the Raleigh Durham area in North Carolina developing friendships that supported him, becoming his extended family for many years. He enjoyed his beloved pets (adopting several over the years) and volunteered at the Carolina Tiger Rescue.

“Uncle” Mike adored his nieces and nephews and his entire family and all people that he met. He enjoyed lively conversations regarding baseball, politics, current events and historical rhetoric and loved his frequent visits to Boca Grande, Florida for family holidays and reunions.

Mike’s gifts to those who knew him were his kind heart and a laugh that was contagious. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Mike’s life was held in Durham on July 17. Burial service will be held in Dayton, Ohio today, Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 am at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45409. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike’s honor to the Carolina Tiger Rescue, carolinatigerrescue.org or to Immaculate Conception Church/Furniture Project, 810 W. Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701, or to World Wildlife, worldwildlife.org.