Obituary: Lauren Knowles

Recently I lost my hero. Lauren Knowles was the strongest person I have ever known. In 2014 we were told that she had stage 3 HER2 positive breast cancer. I didn’t know what to do or say, I just hugged her and asked her to be strong. She defiantly did that. I watched her bravery and was amazed at how she kept her positive attitude and was always looking for a smile.

Another thing that she did was, she didn’t want to hear all the details about what she about to have to face. She told her doctors to just tell me what they needed to do, and I would tell her afterwards in my own words to try and not upset her anymore than she already was.

For 5 years she stayed strong, smiled, laughed and cried sometimes too. She always reminded me not to let her see me cry and I did the best I could, but I wasn’t always able.

Lauren’s cancer spread to her brain and she ended up having to endure 3 craniotomies and she kept smiling and tried to make everyone around her smile too. I never met anyone who didn’t like her, she warmed everyone’s heart with her big brown eyes and that smile.

The first time I ever saw her smile, I thought to myself this is a special lady and I wanted to be her friend and I glad she wanted to be my friend too. After about a week of casual conversations with her, I knew I was going to fall in love with the perfect person for me and I hoped she felt the same about me and turns out she did.

Her strength helped everyone around her, and she even volunteered at a gift shop while going through Chemo and she kept smiling and trying to make people laugh.

She also volunteered and a humane society thrift store and the culture center in Port Charlotte. She was so strong I will always remember her strength and will remind myself of her courage when faced with difficulty.

I love you Lauren and I miss you so bad, but I know you aren’t suffering anymore and I will always keep your spirit alive because I wont ever stop talking about how strong you were, and how you always were looking for a way to make people smile. Even though you are gone, you will always be my hero.

Written by Tim Spain, columnist for the Boca Beacon.