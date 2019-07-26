Obituary: James H. McBroom

James H. McBroom, Jr. of Murfreesboro,Tenn., age 99, (1919-2019), passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18 near family in Atlanta, Ga. James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marian Ruth DeMonbreun McBroom, and by his loyal daughter, Marian Olivia McBroom Hoens, also of Murfreesboro.

James served in the Army during WWII and entered Europe through Normandy.

He studied at Auburn University and Vanderbilt University and held his professorship at Middle Tennessee State University, where he spent the majority of his career.

James was a “ gentleman farmer ” and enjoyed the last 55+ years of his life in the beautiful and bucolic area of Big Springs, Christiana, Tenn.

Along with his wife Marian, James was a founding member of the Timothy DeMonbreun Heritage Society in Nashville. He played a crucial role in the erection of the monument to Timothy DeMonbreun at Fort Nashborough, along the banks of the Cumberland River.

He is survived by his son, James H. McBroom III of Atlanta, Ga., his son-in-law Robert Hoens of Murfreesboro and grandchildren Montell DeMonbreun McBroom Marra, James Houston McBroom IV, Molly Meredith McBroom Hudgens, Heather Sprott McBroom Vasquez and a much-loved step-grandson, Joseph Hoens. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, including a James H. McBroom V, his namesake.

James, “Mac” or “Boom Boom,” as he was called by all of his grandchildren, was a calm soul with a gentle wit and unmatched integrity and humility. He was highly thought of for his wisdom, good judgment and ability to feel and teach compassion for humanity. His subject of teaching was sociology, and his leadership and civic-mindedness carried over into his personal life as well. He will be lovingly remembered as a classic example as one of “the greatest generation.”

Funeral services will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., complete with a burial with military honors in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, July 27. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Timothy DeMonbreun Heritage Society, 3706 Vista Lane, Knoxville, TN 37921.