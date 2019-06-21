OBITUARY: FLORITA FIELD

Florence Rita P. “Florita” Field, 91, of Scituate left this world on June 9, 2019 and entered another, to join her daughter Janet for all time. Florita leaves her husband of 68 years, Charles; children Susan McGowan (Randolph, Mass.) and Amy Chessia (Scituate) and spouse Eric Stamp; son Charles Jr. and wife Susan (also of Scituate); and “fourth daughter” Kate Jackson (Marion, Mass.).

In addition, Florita leaves her beloved grandchildren: Sara, Morgan, Taylor, Andrew, Whitney, Benjamin, Rory, Spenser, Sarah and Claire. She treasured her great-grandchildren Marckenrho, Grace, Leonardo, Ashley, Harper, Ellie and Nova.

Florita graduated from Georgian Court College and later earned her master’s degree in child guidance from Boston College. For many years she was a guidance counselor at Wampatuck Elementary School in Scituate, where she was well known for her kind, professional demeanor and for her fresh-baked treats that she kept at the ready for students and faculty alike.

She was a founding member of “Knit Wits,” a social knitting club in Boca Grande, Florida and Scituate. The family wishes to thank all of her many friends who have reached out with prayers and condolences.

A Mass of Remembrance was held in Cohasset, Mass. this past week. For an online guestbook, visit mcnamara-sparrell.com.