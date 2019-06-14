Obituary: Don Terrell Sayer

Don Terrell Sayer passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care in Placida.

Don was born May, 25 1936 in Toccoa, GA. He was a graduate of Mercer University and spent most of his career working in the carpet industry. He was the co-founder of Emerald Carpet where he served as president until his retirement. Don has spent the last 21 years of his life in the Boca Grande, FL community.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Sayer; daughter, Donna Freeman; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Shana Leonard; sister, Hilda Crump; grandchildren, Gabrielle Gutierrez, Ryan Gutierrez, Kennedy Leonard, Michael Anthony Leonard Jr. “Mal” Harris Gomillion, and Drew Gomillion; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patti and Jim Crane; special cousin, Sandra Smith; nieces and nephews.

Services were held this week.

Burial was in West Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Dalton’s Greater Works, P.O. Box 6 Dalton, GA 30722.