Notice to boaters: Waterway is closed through November

■ STAFF REPORT

Installation of the Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.’s temporary construction bridge is now underway just north of the existing Gasparilla Inn golf course bridge on the east side of 7th Street.

Boat traffic will not be able to pass through this area from May 1 through November 15. Boaters will have the option to use the north channel between Boca Grande Isles and the golf course or the south channel out of Boca Grande Marina. The center span will be removed and stored between November 15 and May 1 each year to allow boat traffic to flow unhindered.

If you have any questions, please contact GIWA’s Utility Director Bonnie Pringle at 964-2423.