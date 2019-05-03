Notice to boaters: Waterway is closed through November

Featured News, The News
May 3, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Notice to boaters: Waterway is closed through November

■ STAFF REPORT

Installation of the Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.’s temporary construction bridge is now underway just north of the existing Gasparilla Inn golf course bridge on the east side of 7th Street.

Boat traffic will not be able to pass through this area from May 1 through November 15. Boaters will have the option to use the north channel between Boca Grande Isles and the golf course or the south channel out of Boca Grande Marina. The center span will be removed and stored between November 15 and May 1 each year to allow boat traffic to flow unhindered.

If you have any questions, please contact GIWA’s Utility Director Bonnie Pringle at 964-2423.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post