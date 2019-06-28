Lee County Sheriff, Boca Grande Fire strengthen working relationship

■ STAFF REPORT

On June 11, Sheriff Carmine Marceno met with Chief C.W. Blosser of the Boca Grande Fire Department to address joint department initiatives.

The Boca Grande Fire Department serves a population of approximately 6,000 residents and responds to structural fires, vehicular accidents and hazardous material situations. It also serves as backup to Lee County Emergency Medical Services on Gasparilla Island.

In an effort to better serve the citizens of Boca Grande, Sheriff Marceno offered to utilize Lee County Sheriff’s Office resources for joint initiatives.

A mutual-link channel has been established through the LCSO Communications Division. This channel will now facilitate communication between Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Boca Grande Fire Department officials.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to utilize resources from the LCSO Aviation Unit for training purposes.

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and rescue basket will be used to help Boca Grande Fire staff become familiar and proficient with the helicopter’s capabilities as well as rescue-basket operation.

The Woman’s Club of Boca Grande donated approximately $50,000 of the $76,000 used to fund the completion of a joint LCSO/BGFD boat dock on Boca Grande. Sheriff Marceno agreed to fund the remaining $26,000 so as to ensure completion of this important marine resource that will be used as needed for law enforcement, rescue and fire response.