Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament a beautiful tribute to Isabelle Joiner

This year’s Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament artwork is extra-special, as it portrays a young Isabelle Joiner on the dock of Whidden’s Marina.

The art was just released this week from artist Brendan Coudal. In the painting you can see some of the iconic symbols of the marina, including the “shrimp” sign, little dogs a-plenty, and even Chico the monkey makes an appearance.

This tournament, in fact, is dedicated to Isabelle this year. She passed away last year in the thick of tarpon season, on June 20.

Her love for the fishing life and her island were palpable, and Coudal’s art exemplfies that.

“The Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament is a beloved event that celebrates the strong women that have been tarpon fishing in the Boca Grande Pass for generations,” said Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wesley Locke. “This year’s theme has an Old Florida vibe! Isabelle was a mother to more than her blood, a servant of the Boca Grande community, and a passionate player in the island ’s tarpon fishing history. She reminds us of the many hats that women wear on a daily basis – mother, business owner, community volunteer, and Friend to all.

“The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to host this timeless tradition that honors strong women and their love of tarpon fishing!”

Products for Ladies Day this year include:

2019 LDTT Columbia shirts: $45

2019 LDTT tote bag: $40

2019 LDTT long-sleeved performance shirt: $35

2019 LDTT Tervis tumbler: $25

2019 LDTT hat: $20

2019 LDTT short-sleeve angler shirt: $20

2019 LDTT Official Poster: $20

The captain’s party for the tournament will be held on Friday, May 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crowninshield Community House. Fishing will take place on Saturday, May 11 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Boca Grande Pass. The awards presentation will follow the tournament at the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce office, 471 Park Ave.