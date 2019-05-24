Johann Fust Community Library to offer free programs in June

■ STAFF REPORT

The Johann Fust Community Library is offering the following free programs for children in June:

The Bucky and Gigi Show

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19

Location: Boca Grande Community Center

Using physical comedy, circus skills, mime, magic, improvisation and audience participation, these two characters provide all the fun for a fast-paced 45-minute show. Family audiences around the world have been entertained and amused by their antics since they started their performing career together with “The Greatest Show on Earth.” This program is for children who have completed grades K-5.

Star Stories: Greek Myths

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26

Location: Boca Grande Community Center

Look up! The night sky is full of star constellations. The ancient Greeks named the star constellations after their awesome myths and folktales. Katie Adams performs these myths with colorful shadow puppets, storytelling and audience participation. This program is for children who have completed grades K-5.

The Johann Fust Community Library is located at 1040 W. 10th St. in Boca Grande. For more information about a program or to register, call the Library at (941) 964-2488. Check the Lee County Library System’s website at leelibrary.net to find out about programs at other locations. Call the host library, or Telephone Reference at (239) 479-INFO (4636), for more information about a specific program.