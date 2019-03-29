Huzzah, huzzah … the phone books are almost here!

■ STAFF REPORT

If you’re thinking about leaving the island for the season, think again. The moment you have been waiting for has almost arrived … the 2019 Four-Digit Phone Books are scheduled to arrive next week.

We will be manning a table near the post office on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday, April 3, 4, 5 and 8, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day in our annual ritual of giving each household their free copy. We’ll be marking each residence off in our master book … so if one person from your household has picked it up already, it’s been marked off. Additional copies of the phone book will be $5.

If we missed you this time, make sure to stop by our office when you next return to the island, and we will take care of you.