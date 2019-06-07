Florida residents urged to prepare for hurricane season now

To the Editor:

Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1, and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) encourages all residents and visitors to prepare for severe weather emergencies now. Determine any risks to your home, property or business, and update your emergency plans and supplies before Florida is threatened by a storm. It’s important to stay prepared before and after a storm.

A key way to cope with a disaster is to have a plan. Following an emergency or disaster, you may lose access to basic services, such as power and water, and be subject to limited or no access to essentials like food and water. The Florida Department of Emergency Management provides an interactive online tool, “Get a Plan!,” to help families and businesses stay prepared. This useful tool allows you to answer a series of questions and create a plan customized for you.

During severe weather and other emergencies, the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL), a toll-free hotline, is activated to provide accurate and up-to-date information on emergency or disaster situations impacting the State of Florida. The SAIL hotline is: (800) 342-3557.

You can also get helpful information from FDOH’s official social media accounts. One of the fastest ways to receive accurate health-related information is to monitor @HealthyFla on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tammy Yzaguirre

Florida Department of Health