Boca Grande Historical Society sets summer hours

To the Editor:
Summer hours for the Boca Grande History Center began on June 1. We are now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We are closed Monday, Saturday and Sunday through September.
Kim Kyle
Executive Director
Boca Grande Historical Society
