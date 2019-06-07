Boca Grande Historical Society sets summer hours

Commentary, Editorial, Featured News, Letter to Editor, The News
June 7, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Boca Grande Historical Society sets summer hours

To the Editor:

Summer hours for the Boca Grande History Center began on June 1. We are now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We are closed Monday, Saturday and Sunday through September.

Kim Kyle

Executive Director
Boca Grande Historical Society

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post