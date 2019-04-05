Attention all mermaids! Don’t miss your weekend to shine at The Loose Caboose

April 5, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

Polish your tailfins and get your clamshells ready – on Saturday, April 6 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Loose Caboose the hunt for the mermaid-iest mermaid will be held.

The Loose Caboose will be having a mermaid-themed drink special, and a children’s costume contest will be held for the best-dressed mermaid and pirate. All kids who arrive dressed and ready to win prizes will receive a free kiddie cone.

For the adults, the fanciest mermaid of all will win a bottle of Mermaid Vodka.

Suncoast Humane Society will also attend with a few of their “salty dawgs” that are up for adoption.

The event is sponsored by Island TV for Boca Grande.

Everyone is invited to attend.

 

