April 20, 2023

By Staff Report

The Lee County Recovery Task Force will host a series of 16 town hall meetings from April 19 through May 17, giving our residents, leaders and businesses throughout our community an opportunity to learn about the work of the Recovery Task Force and provide input on what is needed to repair and rebuild so as to be more resilient to future hazards we may face. The meeting for Boca Grande will be held on May 17 at the Boca Grande Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon.