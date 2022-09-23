Jackie B, Sam D to be celebrated

September 23, 2022

By Staff Report

Next weekend, October 1 and 2, is dedicated to honoring two men who devoted much of their lives to our fishery, as well as to their families and friends.

On Saturday, Oct 1 a celebration of life for Sam Dixon will be held at 2 p.m. at Eldred’s Marina. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome to do so. Please bring a covered dish and a story of Sam to tell. See his full announcement on page 3.

On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Crowninshield Community House, the island will celebrate the life of a sweetheart of a man, Jackie Bylaska. He passed away at home this week, and his full obituary is pending.

Again, please bring a covered dish to pass around, hugs for his family and your best Jackie stories (to those few bucks and ‘poons that got away, you all can just stay home and keep your mouths shut).

The family requests you leave your mourning attire at home and instead wear the reddest red, the most hideous fishing or hunting shirt you have, or a good pair of overalls. Just be comfortable, because that’s what Jackie would have wanted.

Two well-loved, extraordinary men. That about covers it.