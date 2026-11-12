Clinic adds ultrasound to offerings; new ultrasound technologist Mindy Hoskins
November 12, 2026
By Boca Grande Health Clinic
The Boca Grande Health Clinic is adding ultrasound to its expanding range of on-island diagnostic services. The addition builds on the clinic’s existing CT and digital X-ray capabilities, allowing physicians to evaluate a wider range of medical conditions and reducing the need for patients to travel off the island. Ultrasound uses sound waves to create […]
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