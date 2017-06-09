Water restrictions in place for Charlotte County – Probable soon in Lee

■ SUBMITTED BY GIWA

The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (SWFWMD) governing board voted last week to increase water restrictions throughout the region, which affects the Charlotte County portion of the Island.

This week’s rain is very welcome, but SWFWMD’s hydrologists report a rainfall deficit of 11 inches since the start of the dry season last October.

In fact, this is the driest dry season in the past 103 years! Under the new water shortage order, lawn watering is reduced to once-per-week.

The Phase III water shortage restrictions are in effect from June 5, 2017 through August 1, 2017. South Florida Water Management District regulates the Lee County portion of the Island.

Their board met on Thursday, June 8, 2017, and is slated to modify its current water shortage order to mandate the Lee County portion of the Island to follow the same SWFWMD watering restrictions.

Lawn watering is limited to the following once-per-week schedule:

• Allowable watering hours are before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m., regardless of property size.

• Handwatering and micro-irrigation of plants (other than lawns) can be done on any day at any time, if needed. New Lawns & Plants

• New lawns and plants have a 60-day establishment period. On days 1-30, they may be watered any day of the week.

• During days 31-60, they may be watered approximately every other day.

Even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Odd-numbered addresses may be watered on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Additional information concerning restrictions for car washing, pressure washing, fountains and other water uses can be found at swfwmd.state.fl.us. Water utilities, in conjunction with local government agencies, must enforce the restrictions and provide a monthly enforcement report to SWFWMD. The watering schedule for the Charlotte County portion of the island is shown below.