Literature Forum to hold second presentation of the year by going ‘Old School’ with Tobias Wolff

■ STAFF REPORT

The second meeting of the Literature Forum is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14, and the novel to be featured is “Old School,” Tobias Wolff’s shrewdly observed and affecting first novel depicting the challenges faced by the young protagonist at an elite boys’ prep school in 1960.

He is an outsider who desperately wants to become a writer, but first he must learn to tell the truth about himself.

The discussion will be led by Danni Ervin, a first-time Literature Forum presenter.

All are welcome to attend the December meeting at 2 p.m. in the Houghton Room of the Boca Grande Community Center.