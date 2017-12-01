Literature Forum to hold second presentation of the year by going ‘Old School’ with Tobias Wolff

December 1, 2017
■ STAFF REPORT

The second meeting of the Literature Forum is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14, and the novel to be featured is “Old School,” Tobias Wolff’s shrewdly observed and affecting first novel depicting the challenges faced by the young protagonist at an elite boys’ prep school in 1960.

He is an outsider who desperately wants to become a writer, but first he must learn to tell the truth about himself.

The discussion will be led by Danni Ervin, a first-time Literature Forum presenter.

All are welcome to attend the December meeting at 2 p.m. in the Houghton Room of the Boca Grande Community Center.

 

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon’s sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.
She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

