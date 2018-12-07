Lighthouse lighting this Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT



Share the magic of the season at the annual lighting of the Lighthouse at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy beautiful holiday lights and merry cheer with live music by Kenny Rose, complimentary appetizers, a silent auction and wine bar.

The gift shop in the museum will be open for holiday shopping, and all proceeds help support the Lighthouse and four local Florida State Parks – Gasparilla Island, Cayo Costa Island, Don Pedro Island and Land Base and Stump Pass Beach.

This annual event is hosted by the Barrier Island Parks Society, Inc.

Learn more at barrierislandparkssociety.org.